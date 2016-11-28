5 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, Nov. 29

Tuesday
Sierra Club Morro Dunes Ecological Reserve Walk
10 a.m.
1.5 mile guided walk in Los Osos past oaks, manzanita tunnels and sage-covered dunes. From Los Osos Valley Road, turn left on Bayview Heights Drive for half mile and park across from Bay Vista Lane. Free. 805-528-5567.
Dinner for a Cause
5 to 9 p.m.
Proceeds support 5Cities Homeless Coalition. Dance band Sound Investment will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Raffle and dinner. Fin’s Restaurant, 25 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach. $25. 805-574-1638.
Festival of Trees
6 to 9 p.m.
Gourmet food and fine wine, silent auction items. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits and scholarships. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., Cambria. $25. 805-927-3624.
Adventures with Nature
Rain or bad weather cancels outdoor activities. No dogs. 805-772-2694 or www.ccspa.info.
▪ Birding for Beginners — Part 1
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Learn about the skills needed to master birding as a hobby. Practice making observations, learn to use binoculars and spotting scopes, and learn about resources available for ongoing skill building. Binoculars helpful but not necessary. Outdoor walk will follow a discussion in the Museum’s Learning Center. Meet at the Morro Bay Museum of Natural History. Family event, walk less than 1 mile, 2 hours. Free.
▪ Explore the Tide Pools at Corallina Cove
3 to 5 p.m.
Learn local history while walking the bluffs looking for sea birds, whales, seals and otters. Explore the tide pools of Corallina Cove at low tide. Wear sturdy shoes, dress for wind/weather, and bring binoculars. Chance of poison oak. Meet at Bluff Trailhead, about 100 yards south of Spooner Ranch House in Montaña de Oro. 2 miles, 2 hours. Free.
