Highway 41 to close intermittently Tuesday as Caltrans removes unstable rocks

Highway 41 will be closed intermittently Tuesday while Caltrans engineers remove unstable rocks to prevent them from falling on the highway, just west of Cerro Alto Road near Atascadero.
The work will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release.
Drivers will encounter full highway closures not to exceed 30 minutes. Caltrans advises motorists to use Highway 101 or Highway 1 as an alternative route.
The roadwork will be performed by Caltrans engineers from San Luis Obispo and the Cambria maintenance team.
For traffic updates on state highway projects in San Luis Obispo County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.
