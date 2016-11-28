Chapman Estate in Pismo to add events, open to the public for ‘sunset walks’

The Pismo Beach City Council has overturned a Planning Commission decision to continue restricting the number of events at the Chapman Estate in 2017.
The council, in a unanimous vote, decided to increase the number of events held at the city-owned Chapman Estate to 18, including allowing five new private events ranging in size from a maximum of 100 people to a maximum of 250 people.
The former city permit limited events at the seaside estate to just four major fundraisers, three free community events and six “gatherings” of 49 people or fewer per year.
After the council’s decision earlier this month, those events will continue to be allowed at the property, plus the five new fundraisers. The estate will also open between April and October on Tuesdays and Thursdays for public lunches and every Friday for “sunset walks” from 5 p.m. to dusk.
When faced with whether to increase the number of events at the property, the Planning Commission decided in August to keep the estate’s former conditional use permit as it was, and give the city another year to determine how best to use the 1.5-acre seaside estate.
The house and its surrounding grounds were donated to the city in 2012 after the death of local philanthropist Clifford Chapman.
Neighbors have protested allowing more events at the house, saying the traffic disrupts the neighborhood. The city has meanwhile pushed to use the estate as a self-sustaining cultural center that could host corporate retreats, fundraisers and small community events such as picnics on the lawn and yoga classes.
