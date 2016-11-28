Fallen tree hits trailer, blocks lanes on Hwy. 101 in Paso Robles

A fallen tree is blocking a portion of northbound Highway 101 at the Highway 46 East offramp in Paso Robles, according to the CHP.
The tree fell about 12:48 p.m., hitting a vehicle with a trailer, according to the CHP’s traffic incident information website. A large tree branch was blocking both lanes just before 1 p.m., but as of 1:30 p.m. the fast lane was open.
Caltrans also responded to the scene to clear the roadway. No injures were reported.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments