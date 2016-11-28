Santa Maria students injured in bus crash

As many as three Santa Maria-Bonita School District students were injured after a school bus collision Monday morning.
The students were passengers on the school bus when the incident occurred at Battles and Blosser roads about 8:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Alex Ruiz said.
“From what I understand, there were three students taken to Marian Medical Center with minor injuries,” Santa Maria-Bonita spokeswoman Maggie White said.
The other students on the bus at the time of the collision were taken to Arellanes Junior High School by a different school bus, she added.
The collision involved the school bus and a silver Kia SUV, but the cause of the crash remained under investigation Monday morning.
Santa Maria-Bonita contracts with Student Transportation of America for bus services.
Parents of the injured students were called and informed of the incident, with a second notification made to parents of students who were on the bus but not injured.
A districtwide notification will be sent later Monday to all Santa Maria-Bonita families, White said.
