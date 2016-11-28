Arroyo Grande Christmas parade lights up the town

Heidi Harmon squeaked past incumbent Jan Marx to win the San Luis Obispo mayor’s seat by just 47 votes, according to the county Clerk-Recorder's Office. On election night, Nov. 8, 2016, Harmon trailed by 5 percentage points. She spoke about her goals as mayor if she was elected.
After more than 16 years in San Luis Obispo County's Department of Social Services, Director Lee Collins is retiring. Under his watch, the department has participated in the 50Now program, which has exceeded its goal to provide housing for the county’s 50 most chronically homeless individuals, and worked to provide money for foster youths to attend college, among other programs.
The San Luis Obispo Fire Department is the first local agency to implement an app called PulsePoint. Those who download the app will receive an alert on their phone when someone in their vicinity is suffering from a heart attack and 911 has been called.
Matthew Guerrero, defense attorney for James Lypps, discusses the jury's verdict and his client's future on November 14, 2016. A jury found Lypps not guilty of murder in the 2009 death of his wife, Sherre Neal Lypps.