Arroyo Grande gets into the holiday spirit with annual parade
Branch Street was packed with people as the 11th annual Christmas Concert and Parade marched through Arroyo Grande The parade is followed by a tree lighting and live nativity at Harvest Church. Above, Giana and Isabella Ciccone, 4 and 8, respectively, from Agoura Hills, who were visiting their grandmother Jody Cooper of Arroyo Grande, watch the beginning of the parade. Left,
Arroyo Grande held its Christmas concert and parade on Sunday, November 27. Jacob Linson, 12, of Arroyo Grande watches the festivities wearing a silly Santa cap.
The Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab van makes its way downtown during the Arroyo Grande Chrismtas Parade.
