November 28, 2016 5:37 AM

Arroyo Grande gets into the holiday spirit with annual parade

Branch Street was packed with people Sunday evening as the 11th annual Christmas Parade marched through Arroyo Grande. The parade was followed by a tree lighting and Harvest Church live Nativity.

