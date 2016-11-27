A dog park, athletic fields and more could soon be coming to Los Osos

With miles of nearby hiking trails and spectacular mountain views, Los Osos isn’t at a loss for outdoor space.
But the community does lack parks with ball fields, children’s play equipment and walking paths and venues for recreational programs and activities, according to San Luis Obispo County officials. The Los Osos Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and the Community Services District Board of Directors are looking at ways to provide such options for residents.
At its Thursday meeting, the CSD board will consider preparing a request for a dog park. No specific location has been identified for the park, but the board will consider the Vista de Oro Leach Field site, formerly used for septic drainage, along Pecho Valley Road across from the Monarch Grove development.
I think it’s great to see positive involvement in the CSD and a positive engagement working toward a shared government issue.
The board also will consider options for building other park-related amenities, possibly discussing options with the San Luis Coastal Unified School District to use space at the closed Sunnyside Elementary site across from Los Osos Community Park.
“In the county’s assessment of how many parks per capita, Los Osos ranks at the bottom of the county, along with Templeton, in what the community has to offer,” said Jon-Erik Storm, a CSD director and the parks advisory committee chairman.
The CSD has about $305,000 to use for parks. Storm believes parks could help unite the community, given its history of divisiveness, notably the contentiousness over where to build a sewage treatment plant.
“I think it’s great to see positive involvement in the CSD and a positive engagement working toward a shared government issue,” Storm said.
A draft of the county’s Los Osos Community Plan Update calls for San Luis Obispo County to “work with the community to develop sufficient parkland (neighborhood and community parks and recreation facilities) to accommodate the needs of existing and future populations.”
$305,000 amount of money in Los Osos CSD coffers for parks
The document notes existing park options, including the lone 6.2-acre community park operated by the county, nearby state parks, natural areas such as the Elfin Forest, golf courses and school facilities for public use.
But according to the draft plan, Los Osos “needs more opportunities for ‘active’ recreation, such as ball fields, children’s play equipment, recreation programs, etc.”
In addition to the dog park, the CSD board will discuss possibilities for other venue options.
Over the past few months, the Los Osos parks advisory committee has collected survey responses on the types of amenities community members would like.
Suggestions included a dog park, pocket parks, barbecue areas, a bocce ball court, neighborhood movie night venue, a horseshoe pitch, a soccer field, community gardens, bike/walking paths and benches.
Survey respondents ranked a dog park and bike/walking paths as top priorities. Many also expressed concern about the condition of the tennis courts at the county park and expressed interest in bocce ball and pocket parks, though Storm emphasized that pocket parks can be expensive to maintain.
Each of the options carries challenges, including cost, space and permitting, Storm said. Pathways likely would need easements, and adding new amenities likely would require a collaborative effort with other agencies, such as the county or the San Luis Coastal Unified School District, he said.
