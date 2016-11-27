Injured hiker airlifted from Coon Creek Trail in Montaña de Oro

An injured man was airlifted out of Coon Creek Trail in Montaña de Oro State Park on Sunday afternoon, according to a Cal Fire dispatcher.
Cal Fire received a call shortly before 2:30 p.m. for a man with a broken ankle about 1.5 miles up Coon Creek Trail, the dispatcher said.
The man was hoisted off the trail by a CHP helicopter and taken to a nearby ambulance that likely took him to a hospital, the dispatcher said.
Cal Fire crews were still at the scene early Sunday evening; the dispatcher didn’t know the extent of the man’s injuries.
San Luis Obispo County Fire and San Luis Ambulance also assisted with the rescue.
Danielle Ames: 805-781-7902
Comments