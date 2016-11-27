5 things to do in SLO County on Monday, Nov. 28

Monday
Kiwanis See’s Candy Fundraiser
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Kiwanis Club of Bay-Osos is selling See’s Candy for the holidays. Profits support local children’s activities. They will be selling through Dec. 19. Booth next to the Los Osos Post Office, 1189 Los Osos Valley Road. 805-801-8793.
World Wide Opal Exhibit
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The most diverse public exhibit of opals in the world. More than 50 varieties, more than 150 opals, some huge opals. Set and unset stones, all available for sale. Display runs through Jan. 10. I Love Rocks, 3970 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-748-4639.
CraftArt Market
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Local artists present their art. Handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts. Fundraiser benefits the San Luis Obispo Museum of Arts’ youth art education classes and local artists. Market runs through Dec. 30. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St. Free. 805-543-8562.
Cambria Computer Club Open Forum
6:30 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This meeting is meant to assist with both PC and Mac formats. Anyone challenged by a question or problem with a computer, mobile device, software program or other computer-related technology can bring questions to the group for assistance. Bring along the mobile devices and laptops. Nonmembers may attend up to two meetings. Joslyn Recreation Center, 950 Main St., Cambria. www.cambriacomputerclub.org.
The Clearwings
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Alt-folk duo. Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero No. 5. Free. 805-772-8388.
