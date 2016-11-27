Atascadero man suffers major injuries, woman dies in Highway 46 car crash

An Atascadero man suffered major injuries in a fatal car crash about 30 miles northwest of Bakersfield early Sunday morning, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
About 1:26 a.m. Sunday, the Bakersfield Communication Center received a call of a “major injury traffic collision” on Highway 46, east of Main Drain Road, the news release said.
During the CHP investigation of the crash, officers determined that a 2010 Toyota heading west and driven by David Hughes, 53, of Atascadero, went into the oncoming traffic lane for unknown reasons and hit head-on a 2014 Toyota traveling east. Both cars were traveling at an unknown speed, the news release said.
A 20-year-old woman from Wasco, the lone occupant of the 2014 Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said.
Hughes suffered major injuries and was taken by Hall Ambulance to Kern County Medical Center in Bakersfield.
Alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be a factor in the collision, and no arrests were made; the incident remains under investigation, the news release said.
Danielle Ames: 805-781-7902
