Atascadero man suffers major injuries, woman dies in Highway 46 car crash

0:06 Police: Armed man robs Atascadero Walgreens store Pause

0:40 What traffic at Brisco Road looks like after the ramp closure

1:11 Free again: Bald eagle spreads her wings, returns to the Central Coast wild

3:06 Highlights of Cal Poly's first-round playoff loss to San Diego

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

0:29 This is how dry Lopez Lake has gotten this summer

1:31 Cal Poly's Tim Walsh, Dano Graves react to win over Northern Colorado

2:24 What shots do your kids need for back to school?