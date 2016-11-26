5 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Nov. 27

Sunday
Morro Bay Holiday Street Fair
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More than 60 vendors with arts and crafts, gifts, bonsai trees and more. Main Street and Morro Bay Boulevard, Morro Bay. 805-395-0619.
Jack House Open House
1 to 4 p.m.
The Jack House will be open free to the public to honor late charter docent Betty Stockton. Jack House & Gardens, 536 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-470-0983.
Bruce Goldish
1 to 4 p.m.
Singer-songwriter whose instrumental guitar pieces have flamenco flourishes, classical twists and hypnotic harmonics. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-226-8881.
Village Christmas Parade
3:30 to 8 p.m.
Parade at 5 p.m. Concert, lighting of the Village Christmas tree, live Nativity scene and more. Village of Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-489-1488.
South County Poets
5:30 p.m.
Every month features a different reader. Meets on the fourth Sunday of every month. Bring pieces to read at open mic. Bring non-messy food and drink if you’d like. St. Barnabas’ Episcopal Church’s side building, 301 Trinity Ave., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-0230.
