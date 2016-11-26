5 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Nov. 27

0:50 Day 11: Scenes from the Chimney Fire near Lake Nacimiento Pause

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

2:05 A history of medical marijuana in San Luis Obispo County

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus'

0:40 What traffic at Brisco Road looks like after the ramp closure

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:25 Colin Kaepernick talks starting, feels 'no pressure' to sign new deal

1:35 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest