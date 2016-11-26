Local

November 26, 2016 6:26 PM

How much rain did SLO County get Saturday? Here are the totals

Tribune Staff

Rain totals

It was a wet Saturday in San Luis Obispo County, but where did it rain the most? Here’s a look at area totals (in inches) as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

And more rain could be on the way. PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey is forecasting showers to continue through Saturday night, with another cold front and more precipitation to arrive Sunday morning.

Atascadero

0.43

Arroyo Grande

0.67

Cal Poly

0.58

Camp San Luis

0.79

Cambria

1.10

Creston

0.37

Los Osos

0.67

Morro Bay

0.32

Nipomo

0.71

Oceano

0.63

Paso Robles airport

0.19

Port San Luis Lighthouse

0.50

Santa Margarita

0.63

San Luis Obispo County airport

0.54

San Simeon

1.10

Shandon

0.20

Templeton

0.39

SOURCE: John Lindsey, PG&E

