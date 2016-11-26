Emergency crews respond to multiple traffic incidents on rainy day in SLO County

Rainy conditions hampered Central Coast drivers Saturday, keeping emergency crews busy the day after Black Friday.
Shortly after 10 a.m., a woman driving a gray Ford truck crashed into a tree on Foothill Boulevard near Johe Lane. The San Luis Obispo Fire Department responded and rescued the woman from the vehicle, which had extensive damage.
The woman was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, according to San Luis Obispo Fire. One lane on Foothill Boulevard was temporarily closed.
At least six other minor traffic incidents were reported in the county Saturday.
More on this story, along with rainfall totals, will be available as it develops.
