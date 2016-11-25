Local

Here’s where you can cut down your own Christmas tree in SLO County

By Mark Powell

Thanksgiving has come and gone, and many San Luis Obispo County residents have turned their attention to the next holiday task: finding a Christmas tree.

If you’re the type who prefers the real thing — compared with those faux, plastic, sterile, store-bought trees — you’re in luck.

Here are a couple of spots in the county where holiday-happy tree-seekers can cut down and take home their very own authentic, living Christmas trees.

In the South County, there’s Holloway’s Christmas Tree Farm in Nipomo. In the North County, there’s Hidden Springs Christmas Tree Farm in Atascadero. Both locations are now open (see below for complete details), and they have been in business in San Luis Obispo County for decades.

Happy hunting.

Holloway’s Christmas Tree Farm

Where: 561 S. Oakglen Ave., Nipomo

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends (through Dec. 24)

Selection: Monterey pine, white fir, Douglas fir, pre-cut noble, Fraser and grand firs from Washington state. The trees sell for $12 per foot.

More information: 805-929-6203; www.hollowaysfarm.com.

Hidden Springs Christmas Tree Farm

Where: 3202 Monterey Road, Atascadero

Hours: 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Selection: Monterey pine, Douglas fir, scotch pine, Redwood, white fir, incense cedar, white spruce, blue spruce. All trees on the farm have tags showing the price and variety. The price of each tree varies by type and height. Discount trees are available from $10 to $40 each.

More information: 805-466-2134; www.hiddenspringschristmastreefarm.com/home.html

