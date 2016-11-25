5 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Nov. 26

Saturday
Cambria Outdoor Arts Fair
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Known as Art in the Parking Lot, this one-day-only festival showcases the work of many local artists. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. 805-927-8190.
Santa’s Doggie Parade in Avila Beach
11:30 a.m. to noon.
All dogs must be registered and checked in between 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. to receive a contest identification number for the costume contest: best dog costume, best dog/owner lookalike, best holiday look, funniest costume and best in show. Avila Beach Promenade, 404 Front St. $5 suggested donation to participate. 805-627-1997.
Duna Vista Exploration Hike
Noon to 3 p.m.
A park ranger will lead this strenuous hike up to the peak of Duna Vista. The Duna Vista Loop is just over 7 miles. Call for details. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water. Meet at the kiosk on the Wittenberg Arm of the lake, or ask at the registration office at the park entrance. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Freebo
6 to 9 p.m.
Buffet and concert featuring Freebo, a folk, rock and blues icon. Concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Last Stage West, 15050 Morro Road, Atascadero. $55, advance tickets $45. 805-792-0505.
Generation Gap
8 to 10:30 p.m.
Classic Rock dance music. Call for reservations. D’Anbino Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $10, club members $5. 805-227-6800.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments