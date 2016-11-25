Black Friday 2016: How did it go in SLO?

Reporter Kaytlyn Leslie embarks on a first-person Black Friday shopping mission in San Luis Obispo on Nov. 25, 2016.
Kaytlyn Leslie The Tribune

Local

3 key ways SLO County Social Services is making a difference in people's lives

After more than 16 years in San Luis Obispo County's Department of Social Services, Director Lee Collins is retiring. Under his watch, the department has participated in the 50Now program, which has exceeded its goal to provide housing for the county’s 50 most chronically homeless individuals, and worked to provide money for foster youths to attend college, among other programs.

Local

Husband hopes for safety measures at Wellsona intersection

The intersection of Wellsona Road and Highway 101 has been a concern of San Luis Obispo County drivers for years. Tracy Hunter-Gajdos was driving across the road in her SUV in September when she pulled in front of a pickup towing a trailer. The crash broke her pelvis and ribs, and it caused severe head trauma, leaving her with brain injuries that could require years of recovery.

Local

SLO Fire Department promotes PulsePoint app in PSA

The San Luis Obispo Fire Department is the first local agency to implement an app called PulsePoint. Those who download the app will receive an alert on their phone when someone in their vicinity is suffering from a heart attack and 911 has been called.

Editor's Choice Videos