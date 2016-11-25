Prado warming center to open for cold weekend in SLO

The Prado Day Center in San Luis Obispo will open its warming center to the public Saturday night, and the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County is seeking meal donations for an anticipated 35 people.
Overnight guests will be provided a safe dry place to sleep and a hot meal. Check-in begins at 4:45 p.m. at 43 Prado Road in San Luis Obispo. People seeking shelter may arrive at any time during the evening; however, the shelter has a no re-entry policy.
Pets are welcome.
While the warming center will close at 8 a.m., those seeking additional services may access the Prado Day Center, which opens at 8:30 a.m.
The warming center will be activated on future dates, depending on weather conditions. For information about nights of operation, call the Warming Center Hotline at 549-6858.
CAPSLO is seeking meal donations for dinner for approximately 35 people as well as no-cook breakfast items. Donations can be dropped off at 43 Prado Road. For questions regarding donations, call 786-0617.
