Post-Thanksgiving freeze warning issued for inland SLO County

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for inland parts of San Luis Obispo County, where post-Thanksgiving temperatures could fall below 30 degrees early Friday morning.
The warning singled out Atascadero and Paso Robles as cities that could get particularly chilly.
The National Weather Service said the warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday.
As a precaution, residents in affected areas are being asked to move pets or sensitive plants indoors.
With the calendar creeping toward winter, it’s the second time in a week that a freeze warning was issued for parts of SLO County.
