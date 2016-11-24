Downed paraglider found dead in mountains above Santa Barbara

1:22 Fire breaks out at SLO Brew in downtown San Luis Obispo Pause

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:17 Pismo police chief: Thanksgiving event 'just a really good thing to do'

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

1:31 Husband hopes for safety measures at Wellsona intersection

1:23 Free pet adoptions at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter until Dec. 31

1:25 Buying a home in San Luis Obispo: 'It's not feasible'