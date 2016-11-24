SLOPD to conduct DUI patrols Saturday

The San Luis Obispo Police Department will have extra officers on patrol Saturday night to looks for signs of impaired drivers, according to a department news release.
Between 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday, additional officers will be deployed in areas known to the department as having a high frequency of driving under the influence arrests and traffic collisions.
During that time, officers will be looking for signs of drivers under the influence of alcohol and/or illegal and prescription drugs, and checking drivers for proper licensing.
Funding for the additional staffing is provided to San Luis Obispo Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.
