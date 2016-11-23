Pismo Beach officers serve up turkey for annual Thanksgiving Dinner

The Pismo Beach Police Association hosted its 33rd annual community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Veterans Memorial Hall on Wednesday. The annual dinner serves more than 3,000 meals to community members, including the homeless, home-bound and other residents wishing to take part in the traditional Thanksgiving meal.
Major sponsors include the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Fresh Market, Brad’s Restaurant, 7-Eleven Pismo Beach, Cal Fire/Pismo Beach Fire Fighters Association and the city of Pismo Beach. About 160 volunteers also work to make the dinner possible.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
Comments