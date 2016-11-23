Orchestra, bingo, car and bike show, holiday movie coming up soon

Today we have much for which to be thankful.
▪ Sunday at 3 p.m.: The New World Baroque Orchestra will present its annual Advent-Christmas Program at Trinity Lutheran Church, 940 Creston Road in Paso Robles. A community choir from local churches, along with children from Trinity Lutheran and St. Rose Catholic schools, join the orchestra in wonderful music of the season, including excerpts from Handel’s “Messiah.”
▪ Dec. 3: Team Auto Collision and Custom Center present the fifth annual Show and Shine Car and Bike Show for Toys for Tots in downtown San Miguel from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry fee is one unwrapped toy. There will be live music and vendors. Breakfast and a barbecue lunch will be sold, and local businesses will be open. Sponsors are HV Towing, San Miguel Chamber of Commerce and The Ranch. All proceeds go to Toys for Tots. For more information, call 805-238-6304.
▪ Dec. 10 at 1 p.m.: The movie “The Polar Express” will be shown at San Miguel Library, 254 13th Street. For more information, visit the library on Wednesday, Thursday or Saturday afternoons or call 805-467-3224.
▪ Dec. 9: The San Miguel Senior Citizens’ will hold their final Friday bingo game of the year. Because of the holidays, their November and December pancake breakfasts are canceled. See you at the breakfast tables on Jan. 29.
In the meantime, the senior citizens group wishes you all a most happy Thanksgiving.
Go to discoversanmiguel.com for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A History Section features stories and pictures from early day families, the town and area.
