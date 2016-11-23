South County’s homeless will have a place to get out of the rain this Thanksgiving

1:31 Husband hopes for safety measures at Wellsona intersection Pause

3:21 3 key ways SLO County Social Services is making a difference in people's lives

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus'

2:05 A history of medical marijuana in San Luis Obispo County

1:55 Vehicle hits fire hydrant in San Luis Obispo

0:39 Tour Jim Harlow's agave garden in Templeton

1:25 Buying a home in San Luis Obispo: 'It's not feasible'

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?