South County’s homeless will have a place to get out of the rain this Thanksgiving

The 5 Cities Homeless Coalition will open a warming center through Thanksgiving weekend, in advance of projected storms.
The center, located at the Department of Social Services Conference Room at 1086 Grand Ave. in Arroyo Grande, will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.
At the center, overnight guests will be provided a safe dry place to sleep, and a hot meal, according to a news release. The facility cannot accept pets, nor is smoking allowed. Guests are asked to not arrive before 5 p.m. and come no later than 9 p.m.
In addition to hot meals, overnight guests can play board games, watch a movie or take part in other activities. Sleeping bags and mats will be provided as available.
Sobriety is not a condition for entry, however no drugs or alcohol are permitted on site. Once at the shelter, guests will not be permitted to re-enter if they choose to leave.
No free transportation to the center will be available Thursday, but a bus service will be offered from the following locations on Friday and Saturday:
▪ Nipomo Vons: 4 p.m.
▪ Arroyo Grande Library: 4:20 p.m.
▪ Pismo Beach Outlets: 4:30 p.m.
▪ Ramona Park: 4:50 p.m.
▪ Oceano Duck Pond: 5:05 p.m.
For up to date information about operation of the warming center, call 805-710-4330.
