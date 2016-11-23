Fire breaks out at SLO Brew in downtown San Luis Obispo

The San Luis Obispo Fire Department is the first local agency to implement an app called PulsePoint. Those who download the app will receive an alert on their phone when someone in their vicinity is suffering from a heart attack and 911 has been called.
The blossoming of marijuana farms in California Valley, about 50 miles east of San Luis Obispo, has changed the rural community’s physical and cultural landscape. SLO County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to regulate growing sites and protect the sensitive animal habitat, but the marijuana ventures already are having an impact.
Surveillance video shows three burglars inside Lincoln Deli in San Luis Obispo early on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. The camera is located in the back of the restaurant, in the prep area. The door to the left is the office with the safe, which the burglars ripped out of the wall and took out of the deli.