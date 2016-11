0:49 What should SLO's priorities be in the years ahead? Pause

0:34 Halloween "witches" paddle through Morro Bay harbor

0:39 Tour Jim Harlow's agave garden in Templeton

1:31 Husband hopes for safety measures at Wellsona intersection

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

1:25 Buying a home in San Luis Obispo: 'It's not feasible'

1:57 Los Osos couple get married on Lifetime reality show "Little Weddings"

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made