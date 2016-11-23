Paso council approves Event Center purchase of Pioneer Park

The Paso Robles Event Center is one step closer to purchasing a sizable chunk of Pioneer Park as part of a planned expansion.
City Council members recently approved the $800,000 sale of 6 acres of the 6.8-acre park — most of the land east of the Pioneer Museum, which includes a softball/baseball field and a basketball court.
The event center, home of the California Mid-State Fair, has been in talks to purchase the land since at least September, when Fair CEO Michael Bradley said the site could be used for fair activities or support services.
The state now must approve the purchase, as the event center is overseen by the 16th District Agricultural Association, a California agency.
The agreement between the event center and City Council stipulates the city will still be able to use the softball/baseball field for another three years until a new one can be built. Likely locations for the new field include Larry Moore and Sherwood parks, according to a city staff report.
Bradley said the event center will use the space during the 2017 fair, but hasn’t yet determined its function.
