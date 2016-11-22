Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 101 in SLO

A pedestrian was struck and killed on southbound Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday night, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
Sgt. David Nottenkamper said a person who is believed to be a transient was hit by a vehicle on the highway somewhere between Madonna Road and Los Osos Valley Road.
Nottenkamper said an official with the coroner’s office was at the scene.
The incident occurred about 8:30 p.m., according to the CHP incident information page.
A CHP dispatcher was unable to confirm additional details.
One lane of traffic appeared to be blocked as emergency officials investigated, according to KSBY and social media posts.
The San Luis Obispo Police Department and the San Luis Obispo Fire Department also responded to the incident.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Mark Powell: 805-781-7915
