For three decades, Lee Collins has changed lives in SLO County. Now he’s retiring.

During his more than three decades in social services, Lee Collins has lived by a philosophy: the most noble purpose of government is to protect the least of us from the greatest of us.
“Whether you are an immigrant, or you’re gay or lesbian, or a single parent or an ex-con — none of that matters,” said Collins, who is retiring Dec. 30 after 16 years as San Luis Obispo County’s Social Services director. “We are an agency that embraces you as part of this community, and we will work to do anything we can to help you succeed as a member of this community.”
Collins will be succeeded by Devin Drake, deputy director of Adult & Children Services in Santa Barbara County’s Social Services Department. Drake will start Jan. 3. The salary range for the position is $150,176 to $182,540 annually; his exact salary was not immediately available.
As Social Services director, Drake will oversee an annual budget of $114.8 million and about 500 employees. The department provides public services and programs to ensure the protection of children, elderly individuals and dependent adults and provides a safety net for individuals and families who need assistance with basic necessities: food, housing and health care.
The county received 65 applications in its search for Collins’ successor. Collins was hired in August 2000, after working for more than 15 years as director of social services in San Benito County, and another year and a half as its county administrative officer.
In his youth, Collins recalls living in a car with his single mother as she struggled to pay bills on a waitress’ salary. His “remarkably tough” mom called it camping, but those experiences helped shape Collins’ worldview and perhaps drew him to a profession where he could satisfy a need to feel like he was making a difference in the lives of others.
“She was one whose optimism always about people was that ‘I’m going to assume that someone has a good heart until they prove me wrong,’ ” Collins said of his mother. “It’s a good philosophy that I try to live by.”
Collins hopes the new director will be committed to maintaining the department’s existing programs and services, especially those that are optional.
Under his watch, the county Department of Social Services has participated in the 50Now program, which has exceeded its goal to provide housing for the county’s 50 most chronically homeless individuals, and partnered with a community organization to buy apartment buildings and dedicate their use to low-income, homeless families.
It also has created a family-focused model for child welfare that aims to provide a menu of services to help families reunite and that places the child with relatives whenever possible.
Collins also lauded Assistant Social Services Director Tracy Schiro for designing a program that provides money for foster youths to attend college, as well as other efforts to advocate for foster youths and children who are victims of commercial sexual exploitation within the purview of Child Welfare Services.
When asked about future challenges for the department, Collins noted that San Luis Obispo County is not immune to poverty, but it’s just not as visible as in other counties.
“The happiest place on earth is not that happy for thousands of families and individuals in our community,” he said. “The challenge is to find jobs and strategies that lift people from poverty in a community where the line between wages and the cost of living is so wide.”
