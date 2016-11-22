Here’s what will be closed in SLO County this Thanksgiving week

The following services and agencies will be affected this week because of the Thanksgiving holiday and extended observances:
▪ K-12 schools are closed Thursday and Friday. Some are closed the entire week.
▪ State, county, city and community services district offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. Federal offices are closed Thursday.
▪ Post offices are closed Thursday, with no delivery. Several offices will offer limited hours Friday.
▪ Cuesta College is closed Thursday through Saturday.
▪ Cal Poly is closed through Sunday. The Kennedy Library is closed Thursday through Saturday.
▪ Bank closures will vary. Stock markets are closed Thursday.
▪ Libraries will be closed Thursday and Friday.
▪ Thursday night’s Downtown SLO Farmers Market is canceled.
▪ Trash pickup is not affected in Cambria, Cayucos, Los Osos, Morro Bay or San Luis Obispo. Pickup in other cities may be delayed. Contact your garbage service provider for details.
▪ The Tribune offices are closed Thursday and Friday, but home delivery is not affected.
