November 22, 2016 3:00 PM

Here’s what will be closed in SLO County this Thanksgiving week

Tribune staff

The following services and agencies will be affected this week because of the Thanksgiving holiday and extended observances:

▪  K-12 schools are closed Thursday and Friday. Some are closed the entire week.

▪  State, county, city and community services district offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. Federal offices are closed Thursday.

▪  Post offices are closed Thursday, with no delivery. Several offices will offer limited hours Friday.

▪  Cuesta College is closed Thursday through Saturday.

▪  Cal Poly is closed through Sunday. The Kennedy Library is closed Thursday through Saturday.

▪  Bank closures will vary. Stock markets are closed Thursday.

▪  Libraries will be closed Thursday and Friday.

▪  Thursday night’s Downtown SLO Farmers Market is canceled.

▪  Trash pickup is not affected in Cambria, Cayucos, Los Osos, Morro Bay or San Luis Obispo. Pickup in other cities may be delayed. Contact your garbage service provider for details.

▪  The Tribune offices are closed Thursday and Friday, but home delivery is not affected.

