Halloween incident that led to man’s severe head injury was an accident, sheriff says

The incident that led to 21-year-old San Luis Obispo resident Mathew Papaleo’s severe head injury was accidental and no criminal charges will be filed, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has determined.
Papaleo went to a Halloween costume party at Tap It Brewing Co. on the night of Oct. 28. The injury may have occurred as Papaleo roughhoused with a friend at the party, down the street in another playful incident, or when Papaleo was on his own, according to Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla. All three witnesses gave different versions of the incident, though each of the three indicated it was playful in nature.
Papaleo’s friends rushed him to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, where he underwent two brain surgeries. After coming out of a medically induced coma, Papaleo was released from the hospital earlier this month and is rehabilitating at a Fresno transitional care facility, according to hospital spokesman Ron Yukelson.
Cipolla said Tap It’s video surveillance equipment wasn’t operable, so the detective investigating the incident relied on witness testimony. The detective also talked to Papaleo, who said he couldn’t remember what happened that night, Cipolla said.
The Sheriff’s Office also wasn’t able to conclude whether the injury took place at Tap It or outside the brewery’s property.
Two accounts have been set up to help pay Papaleo’s medical costs: a GoFundMe account, and one at Union Bank where Papaleo had been working. Checks targeted for the Union Bank account should be made out to “Mathew Papaleo Medical Fund.”
