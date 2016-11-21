Christmas in the Village Parade will cause street and parking closures

The Arroyo Grande Christmas in the Village Parade will cause the temporary closure of Branch Street to vehicular traffic Sunday night. Parking restrictions will also be in place around the Village beginning Sunday afternoon.
From 2 to 8 p.m., parking will be off-limits in the following places:
▪ Olohan Alley from Bridge Street to Mason Street.
▪ Branch Street from Mason Street to Wesley Street.
▪ Both sides of Wesley Street from Larchmont to Branch Street.
▪ About 40 feet on the southwest corner of the intersection of Branch and Mason streets.
Vehicles left parked will be subject to citation and/or towing at the owner’s expense.
From 4 to 6 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic:
▪ Olohan Alley from Bridge Street to Mason Street.
▪ Short Street from Branch Street to Olohan Alley.
▪ Branch Street from Mason Street to Wesley Street.
▪ Wesley Street from Larchmont to Branch Street.
The parade will proceed west on East Branch Street from Short Street, continue north on Wesley Street and disband in the Bank of America Parking lot.
During that time, motorists traveling west on East Branch Street will be diverted from Huasna Road to Corbett Canyon Road to Tally Ho Road to James Way to Rancho Parkway to West Branch Street. Motorists traveling east on West Branch Street will be diverted to Traffic Way to Nelson Street to Mason Street to East Branch Street to Huasna Road.
Commercial traffic attempting to travel west on East Branch Street should travel to Oak Park Boulevard rather than Rancho Parkway.
Detour routes will be posted.
Comments