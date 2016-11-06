Government meetings in San Luis Obispo County for the week of Nov. 7

Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Atascadero Tourism Business Improvement District Board appointment.
Grover Beach Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-473-4520. Consider development permit and use permit to construct a three-story, 19-unit apartment complex on Ramona Avenue.
Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Award contracts for Blacklake water reclamation facility headworks rehabilitation project.
Oceano Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-481-6730. Review district’s budget status as of Sept. 30; consider recommendations to approve resolution electing to be subject to the uniform public construction cost accounting act and introduction of ordinance to provide informal bidding procedures.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider a conditional use permit to allow a private, nonchurch meeting facility to be located at St. James Episcopal Church.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 781-5080. Hearing to consider adoption of an ordinance amendment to extend the expiration date from March 31, 2018, to March 31, 2021, for the interim moratorium on the land application of treated sewage sludge/biosolids.
