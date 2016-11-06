SLO residents use smartphone-based tech to protect homes

A San Luis Obispo woman whose motion-detection camera recently recorded a gloved man lurking outside her home experienced first-hand the usefulness of a new trend in home security: smartphone-based devices.
Amid increases in local property crimes, residents are taking advantage of easy-to-use technology linked to their phones to keep their homes safe.
The new devices gained attention last month when the woman, who lives alone with her dog off Foothill Boulevard, was alerted to the man’s presence by Ring, a motion-detecting video doorbell that triggers a sound on the user’s smartphone when it senses movement.
The video led to the identification and arrest of San Luis Obispo resident Michael Sutton, 38, on suspicion of attempted burglary.
“It pays to be cautious, especially as a woman,” the resident told The Tribune after Sutton was identified.
In 2015, San Luis Obispo saw an 18 percent increase in burglaries and a 38 percent jump in motor vehicle thefts.
More residents concerned about such property crimes are installing cameras and home security devices — systems that have become cheaper and more user-friendly with the rise of smartphones and apps — to protect their houses at night or when they’re away.
“There is definitely more of a trend where homeowners are putting in their own security cameras,” said Sgt. Brian Amoroso of the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Amoroso said security cameras — as the Oct. 22 incident demonstrated — can help gather evidence for police. Some camera systems even allow residents to speak to visitors on their smartphones, which could trick potential burglars into thinking people are at home, even when they’re not, he said.
Motion-activated lights and doors that can be locked and unlocked remotely are also effective crime deterrents, Amoroso said.
“The technology is really advancing pretty quick in home automation,” he said.
Electronics retailer Best Buy has more than 150 security camera systems for sale on its website, ranging in price from $75 to more than $2,500. Emily Pierce, who sells home security products at the San Luis Obispo store in the connected devices department, said they’ve sold well in recent years.
As more and more brands have come out with camera systems, they’ve also become more competitively priced, she said.
“They have become really popular, especially the app-based ones,” Pierce said.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
Comments