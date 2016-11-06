Charles Paddock Zoo opens new exhibit featuring endangered species from around the world

Paso Robles High School parents and former teachers gathered on Niblick Road on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, waving placards at honking cars in support of suspended coach and teacher Rich Schimke. A video released Nov. 1 showed Schimke pouring syrup into a player's belly button and then either licking it or pretending to lick it.
A groundbreaking was held for the Homeless Services Center at 40 Prado Road on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. Construction on the new $5.4 million center — which consolidates the day and night services of the Prado Day Center and the Maxine Lewis Memorial Shelter — could start in January and open next fall.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office detectives continued their search on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, of a Santa Margarita home possibly connected to the disappearance of Jared Jay Walters, 38, who was reported missing on Feb. 26.
Cal Poly students in the university’s Prototype Vehicles Laboratory (PROVE) program have made it their mission to smash the 11-year-old record of 23.5 mph over 1 kilometer, as recognized by the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile, the official record-keeping organization. They also have their eyes on the Guinness World Record.