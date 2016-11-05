After recuperating in Morro Bay for months, bald eagle is ready to return to the wild

A well-traveled and fertile female bald eagle will be released back into the wild at Fort Hunter Liggett on Wednesday after more than seven months of rehabilitation by Pacific Wildlife Care.
This particular avian symbol of the United States was found eating a roadkill animal carcass at Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County on March 21. This is common behavior by bald eagles, but wildlife officials became concerned when the eagle did not flee when approached, PWC rehabilitator Kelly Vandeheuvel said.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife captured the eagle and brought it to the Pacific Wildlife Care rehabilitation center in Morro Bay. There, center director Vann Masvidal examined the raptor and found her to be severely dehydrated and emaciated and with injuries to both feet.
The eagle was treated by veterinarian Shannon Riggs until she was healthy enough to begin rehabilitation for release. At that time, the eagle was transferred to Vandenheuvel’s 75-foot flight cage in Cayucos.
“Several weeks ago, the eagle was assessed by Dr. Riggs and found to be strong, in good physical condition and flying very well,” the wildlife care group said in a news release. “A final physical examination and blood work will be performed prior to release, which are expected to be normal.”
The eagle is known as A23, a wing tag number supplied by the Institute for Wildlife Studies, an Arcata-based organization dedicated to conserving wildlife, habitats and biodiversity.
The eagle’s release will mark the latest chapter in a remarkable story of wildlife conservation that is the bird of prey’s 12-year life. Eagle A23 was hatched from an egg taken in 2004 from Santa Cruz Island in the Channel Islands.
She was part of a captive breeding program conducted by the San Francisco Zoo. More than 100 bald eagles were introduced back to the Channel Islands as part of the program from 1986 to 2007.
The eagle traveled to the Fort Hunter Liggett area, where she was first spotted in 2009. Since then, she has raised two chicks every year on the sprawling 167,000-acre Army training base.
Numerous Pacific Wildlife Care volunteers and Fort Hunter Liggett garrison staff will attend Wednesday’s release, including Garrison Commander Col. Jan Norris and Command Sergeant Major DeeAnn Dunstan. The eagle’s release at the Army base is considered symbolic, coming two days before Veteran’s Day.
Pacific Wildlife Care treats and cares for nearly 3,000 birds, mammals and reptiles each year rescued from San Luis Obispo County and surrounding areas. For more information about the group and its activities, visit www.pacificwildlifecare.org.
David Sneed: 805-781-7930, @davidsneedSLO
