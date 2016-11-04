KCBX news director leaving for NPR’s ‘All Things Considered’

Randol White, local news director at KCBX, is leaving to become a news anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” program at Capital Public Radio, an NPR affiliate in Sacramento.
White’s job as news director at the local NPR affiliate included covering a wide range of issues, such as California’s drought, local fires, housing, sports and the presidential election.
He also covered such feature stories as the discovery of a mammoth skull on Santa Rosa Island and the pronunciation of Cambria, which won first place in the prestigious Public Radio News Directors Incorporated for small-market soft news.
“This has been an awesome place to work,” White said. “It’s one of the best jobs on the Central Coast.”
White, a familiar face as the television anchor at KCOY for 12 years, said he’s leaving the Central Coast in part to help take care of his elderly parents, who are in their 80s and live in Sacramento. His father is battling cancer.
White said “life is about timing” and that he feels comfortable about the direction of KCBX’s news program, which will be taken over by Greta Mart, a UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism alumna and former Bay Area print journalist who most recently served as acting news director at a public radio station in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands.
Under the direction of Marisa Waddell, KCBX’s director of programming and new media, White worked with stringers who helped deliver content, and he built a relationship with Cal Poly’s Journalism Department so students could gain radio experience.
“Randol has created and guided a team of one part-time reporter, an ever-changing stable of interns and volunteers and the occasional stringer — all who tell important stories to help us understand the issues that face us as citizens on the Central Coast,” Waddell said. “Not only does Randol’s team produce news segments for broadcast on KCBX, but it creates online news as well, which is read, listened to and shared broadly by thousands of people.”
White said he regularly listened to KCBX’s national news content but realized it lacked local news. When he left KCOY, he contacted Waddell about the possibility of starting a program.
“I asked Marisa if KCBX had ever considered a local news program, and she said, ‘It’s funny you ask because we were just developing ideas for one,’ ” White said.
A few months later, after KCBX conducted a national search, he got the job.
During his job interview at Capital Public Radio, White said, the station put him on the spot by tasking him with taking over as a guest host for the day.
“It was one of the most stressful things I’ve ever done,” he said. “But I think it all worked out for a reason. The new program here at KCBX is in good hands. I needed to be closer to my parents, and I’m really excited about this new opportunity.”
