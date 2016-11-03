Paso Robles football coach reinstated as teacher, won’t rejoin team this season

Paso Robles High football coach Rich Schimke was reinstated as a teacher at the school on Wednesday, according to a media release from the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.
According to the release, the longtime football coach will not return rejoin the team for the rest of this season. Assistant coach Matt Carroll was continue to serve as interim head coach.
Schimke was placed on paid administrative leave last week after he poured syrup into the belly button of a student during a locker room celebration on Oct. 14. Video of the incident was published on Tuesday. The school district was in possession of and reviewed the video before making its decision to reinstate Schimke.
The district’s full statement reads:
“We would like to respond to ongoing inquiries and concerns regarding the status of coach and teacher Rich Schimke. The district has determined that the Oct. 14 incident occurred in relation to Mr. Schimke’s service as the head varsity football coach, and had no nexus to his service as a classroom teacher. As such, Mr. Schimke has been reinstated to his classroom teaching position effective Nov. 3, 2016. Matt Carroll will continue as interim head football coach until the end of the season.
“In response to ongoing speculation, the district can confirm that no formal action regarding Mr. Schimke’s status as a coach or otherwise will be before the governing board at the Nov. 8 board meeting.
“The safety of our students and their well-being continues to be our focus. We are dedicated to providing a safe learning environment for all of our students and ensuring their success.”
