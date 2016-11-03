Local 10-year-old collects baseball gear for kids around the world

A North County 10-year-old has set out to collect baseball gear for kids in less-privileged countries who don’t have access to the equipment.
Ryan Spence, a fifth-grader at Creston Elementary School, is collecting used baseball and softball equipment for the Baseball Without Borders Foundation, which ships the supplies around the world.
“I want people that don’t have a baseball glove to have a baseball glove,” Ryan said. He explained that he loves baseball, and hopes everyone that loves the game is able to play it.
He was inspired to give back after encouragement from his role model, Jermaine Curtis, a player for the Louisville Bats, a minor league affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.
The two connected through baseball and autograph forums, said Brad Spence, Ryan’s dad.
The young philanthropist began collecting gear in mid-October and already has about 200 pounds. He hopes to collect 1,000 pounds of equipment to donate.
Ryan said it makes him feel good to collect the gear and that his favorite part is meeting the people who donate.
Ryan plays in the Atascadero Little League and with the Atascadero Mud Dogs.
“He wants to be a major league baseball player for the St. Louis Cardinals, but any team will be fine with me,” Brad Spence joked.
They particularly need donations of gloves, cleats and balls but welcome any baseball- or softball-related items, as well as monetary donations to help cover shipping expenses.
Donations can be dropped off through Dec. 1 at Hush-Harbor Artisan Bakery at 5735 El Camino Real in Atascadero, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For questions, call Brad Spence at 805-930-7411.
Danielle Ames: 805-781-7902
Comments