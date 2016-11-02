Nipomo road blocked by power pole after car crash

A vehicle crashed into a power pole in Nipomo on Wednesday afternoon, injuring the driver and blocking the roadway.
The incident occurred about 2:40 p.m., when a vehicle sheared off a power pole near Orchard Road and Grande Avenue, according to the CHP and Cal Fire.
Emergency responders had to free the injured driver from the car, according to Cal Fire. Fourteen PG&E customers reported experiencing the outage as of 3:45 p.m.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
Drivers should use caution when traveling in the area while PG&E crews remove the power pole from the road.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
