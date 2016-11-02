San Miguel kids to honor veterans at school ceremony

On Nov. 10 at 8:30 a.m. students and teachers at Lillian Larsen School will observe Veterans Day by honoring all veterans in a special ceremony at the school at 1601 L St.
Veterans may call 467-3216, ext. 201, by Wednesday at 3 p.m. to RSVP as spaces at the front of the parking lot will be reserved for the expected guests.
Screening for seniors
On Tuesday The Ranch on Mission Street will host a Life Line Screening for seniors.
Life Line technicians are trained to test and assess a variety of medical conditions and risks. Tests must be scheduled in advance. Costs depend on which tests are selected.
To make an appointment call 1-888-653-6441 or schedule online at www.lifelinescreening.com/community-partners.
Wine event at Mission San Antonio
On Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Mission San Antonio in Jolon will host “Evening in the Garden,” an elegant annual premier wine-tasting event. Sample wines from several wineries with catered gourmet delights in the Padre’s Garden.
Tickets are $50 per person in advance; $60 at the door. A separate additional “Sensory Event” features pairings of ports and chocolates in the Port Room. This event is $120. Seating is very limited.
All proceeds benefit the continued retrofit, restoration and maintenance of the mission. For more information and reservations call 831-385-4478 or visit www.missionsanantonio.net. The mission is located on Fort Hunter Liggett; be sure you have identification and insurance information with you.
Go to www.sanmiguelresourceconnection.com (Discover San Miguel), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer.
Lynne Schmitz’s column is special to The Tribune. She is a longtime resident of San Miguel and her column appears here weekly. Reach her at Lynne_Schmitz@yahoo.com (with “San Miguel News” in the subject line) or at 805-467-3565.
