Santa Margarita home searched for clues in missing man’s disappearance

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office detectives on Wednesday continued their search of a Santa Margarita home possibly connected to a North County missing person case.
Detectives on Tuesday morning began investigating the residence on the 2200 block of I Street as part of a search for clues in the disappearance of Jared Jay Walters, 38, who was reported missing to the Atascadero Police Department on Feb. 26.
“We obtained some leads we’re following up on,” said Detective Sgt. Rex Reece.
Detectives first searched the home in May, when they identified it as a “location of interest” in the case. The Sheriff’s Office said at that time they considered Walter’s disappearance suspicious and believed he may have been a victim of foul play.
Reece said detectives received another search warrant to go back to the house and would continue investigating the area through Wednesday.
“We’re just trying to locate Mr. Walters,” he said.
Comments