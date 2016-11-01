Injured driver rescued from car after running off Cuesta Grade

An injured driver had to be extricated from a vehicle that ran off the Cuesta Grade on Tuesday afternoon.
The CHP, Cal Fire and other agencies responded around 12 p.m. to reports of a vehicle leaving the road on the northbound side of Highway 101, just south of Tassajara Creek Road, according to the CHP.
The vehicle drove about 70 feet off the road through a wire fence and came to a stop in the middle of brush and trees, according to the CHP.
Emergency responders cut through the fence and used the Jaws of Life to rescue the driver from the car.
The driver was transported to the hospital in an ambulance, although the extent of the injuries are unknown.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
