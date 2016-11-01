Sheriff seeking donations for annual Christmas bicycle drive

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking donations to support its annual Christmas Bicycle Program, in which Honor Farm inmates assemble and refurbish donated bicycles to gift to county children as part of the Christmas Bicycle Giveaway in December.
The Christmas Bicycle Giveaway will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 15 at the County Jail Honor Farm parking lot.
Due to high demand, the program is only accepting children’s bicycles this year.
Anyone wishing to donate bicycles can bring them to any of the Sheriff’s Office patrol station or to the Honor Farm located on Kansas Avenue off Highway 1 north of San Luis Obispo. For donations of five or more bikes, donors can schedule a pickup by calling 781-4637.
Monetary contributions can be made by sending a check to the Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation, Attn: Bicycle Fund, P.O. Box 3752, San Luis Obispo, CA 93403.
To enter a child in need of a bicycle into the giveaway, e-mail Sgt. Stephanie Landgraf at slandgraf@co.slo.ca.us for an application. Applications are due by Dec. 1.
