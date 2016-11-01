Local

Man who drove off Hwy. 166 rescued after spending night in vehicle

By Lindsey Holden

Emergency responders on Tuesday morning rescued a man who remained in his vehicle overnight after driving off Highway 166.

Cal Fire crews received a call about the incident around 9 a.m. after a Los Padres National Forest employee noticed the man’s car off the highway, just east of Nipomo.

Responders were able to rescue the man, who may have been in the vehicle since around 1 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries and the cause of the crash are unknown.

