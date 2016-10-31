Homeless foundation gets $125,000 pledge from MindBody co-founder

The Homeless Foundation of San Luis Obispo County has received a boost from Rick Stollmeyer, CEO and co-founder of San Luis Obispo-based company MindBody Inc., and his wife, Jill.
The Stollmeyers have pledged $125,000 in a matching grant toward the future 40 Prado homeless center in San Luis Obispo, said Dave Cox, executive vice president/general manager of Barnett Cox & Associates Inc. Cox is also a board member of the Homeless Foundation, which is raising money for the project.
If enough money is donated to match the Stollmeyers’ pledge, the Homeless Foundation will have raised the final $250,000 needed to build the center. The homeless services center will replace the aging Maxine Lewis Memorial Shelter and the Prado Day Center, combining the services of both facilities and streamlining programs.
Donations came from public-private partnerships, community groups and individuals to raise the $5.4 million needed to buy the land and build the center.
A groundbreaking will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at 40 Prado Road. For more information, go to www.40prado.org.
