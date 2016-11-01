News Bulletin: 'War of the Worlds' begins in Nipomo

Cal Poly students in the university’s Prototype Vehicles Laboratory (PROVE) program have made it their mission to smash the 11-year-old record of 23.5 mph over 1 kilometer, as recognized by the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile, the official record-keeping organization. They also have their eyes on the Guinness World Record.
On a rainy Friday afternoon, a white box truck overturned on the San Luis Bay Drive off-ramp along southbound Highway 101. The truck was able to be placed back on its wheels, and no injuries were reported.
Sixteen-year-old Brandon Blair’s wish came true at the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s station in Oceano. Brandon, diagnosed with Williams syndrome, is headed to Walt Disney World with his family, thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation following a pizza party.
Olivia Herzoff, 19, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a rare connective tissue disorder that gives her constant pain and a range of related medical issues. An Oct. 13 episode of the popular medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” featured a character with EDS modeled after Herzoff.
Cal Poly students have packed up their half of this year’s float for transport Saturday to its sister school, Cal Poly Pomona, where both halves of the float will be bolted together and decorated with flowers for the 128th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena on Jan. 2. Trucks leave Cal Poly the morning of Saturday, Oct. 22. The 2017 float, “A New Leaf,” will be completed over the next 10 weeks.
Cal Poly displayed its new off-campus residential living space, The Lofts, across from the Mission in downtown SLO. Thirty-six students with interests in pursuing business ideas are living in the apartments located across from the Mission.
One after another, city and county leaders — from San Luis Obispo Mayor Jan Marx to county Supervisor Adam Hill — took the podium at a California Public Utilities Commission meeting Thursday, Oct. 20, to voice their concerns about what would happen to the San Luis Obispo County economy once the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant closes. Here's what they told the commission.
Maria Coyner spent seven months behind bars for a hit-and-run crash that killed 24-year-old Christoper C. Tietjen in Nipomo in 2012. She was texting at the time of the crash. Coyner now tells her story to high school students around California in an effort to curb distracted driving.