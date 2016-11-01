News Bulletin: 'War of the Worlds' begins in Nipomo

Monarch Radio will broadcast a live version of Oregon Welles' historic radio broadcast "The War of the Worlds" on Nov. 1, 2016.
Kaytlyn Leslie The Tribune

Cal Poly Rose Parade float begins its journey to Southern California

Cal Poly students have packed up their half of this year’s float for transport Saturday to its sister school, Cal Poly Pomona, where both halves of the float will be bolted together and decorated with flowers for the 128th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena on Jan. 2. Trucks leave Cal Poly the morning of Saturday, Oct. 22. The 2017 float, “A New Leaf,” will be completed over the next 10 weeks.

SLO County leaders push state to consider economic impacts of Diablo Canyon closure

One after another, city and county leaders — from San Luis Obispo Mayor Jan Marx to county Supervisor Adam Hill — took the podium at a California Public Utilities Commission meeting Thursday, Oct. 20, to voice their concerns about what would happen to the San Luis Obispo County economy once the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant closes. Here's what they told the commission.

