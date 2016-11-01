News Bulletin: 'War of the Worlds' begins in Nipomo

Cal Poly students have packed up their half of this year’s float for transport Saturday to its sister school, Cal Poly Pomona, where both halves of the float will be bolted together and decorated with flowers for the 128th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena on Jan. 2. Trucks leave Cal Poly the morning of Saturday, Oct. 22. The 2017 float, “A New Leaf,” will be completed over the next 10 weeks.