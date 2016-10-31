Local

October 31, 2016 3:30 PM

Camera caught man lurking outside SLO home, but he says he’s not guilty

By Matt Fountain

mfountain@thetribunenews.com

A San Luis Obispo man caught on motion-activated camera lurking outside a home on Foothill Boulevard last week entered a plea of not guilty to a single count of attempted first-degree residential burglary.

Michael Dean Sutton, 38, was arrested Wednesday after the San Luis Obispo Police Department received several tips when the homeowner posted the surveillance footage on social media.

Video shows man peering into windows, prowling outside SLO woman's home

Do you recognize this man? A motion-activated camera recorded footage of a gloved man lurking outside a San Luis Obispo woman’s home early Saturday morning. If you have information, call the San Luis Obispo police department at 805-781-7317.

Courtesy video

In the footage, taken at about 2:34 a.m. on Oct. 22, a gloved man later identified as Sutton appears to check the home’s door handle and peers around the property before he notices the camera and walks away.

The San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office filed the single felony charge immediately following Sutton’s arrest, and he entered his plea at an arraignment the following day. According to court records, Superior Court Judge Teresa Estrada-Mullaney denied Sutton’s request to be released on his own recognizance.

According to jail logs, he remained in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Monday afternoon in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Sutton is due back in court Tuesday. His listed attorney, Jim Royer, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

High tide and big waves in Morro Bay Harbor brings spectators close

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos