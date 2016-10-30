Abuse or not? Animal Services responds to video that questions volunteer’s actions toward pit bull

The San Luis Obispo County Division of Animal Services is investigating a situation in which a volunteer used a plastic chair to direct and push a pit bull away from an encounter through a fence with another dog, according to a post on the organization’s Facebook page.
A video of the incident has generated attention after a woman posted it online with a Facebook status questioning the man’s actions.
Jen Scrivner wrote in the post that she took the video Monday, and that she reached out to the shelter manager as well as District 2 and District 4 county supervisors.
Animal Services responded with a Facebook post Saturday afternoon: “Animal Services does not condone or tolerate abusive or unnecessarily physical management of animals by staff or volunteers. We take any such allegations very seriously.”
The organization wrote that they are continuing to evaluate the situation and will take the appropriate steps.
In Scrivner’s description, she wrote that the man hit the dog with a plastic chair; however, Animal Services wrote in a Facebook comment that “the volunteer never struck the dog with the chair, but it may be difficult to see that from the vantage point of the videographer.”
Some of the comments on the video and on Animal Services’ response posts express concern for the treatment of the dog, while many others defend the man’s actions.
