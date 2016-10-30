Crews respond to two fires with same cause in Morro Bay

The Morro Bay Fire Department responded to two fires caused by the misuse of electrical adapters and cords Friday evening.
Fire crews first responded to an RV that was fully engulfed by flames at the Estero Bay RV Park at 490 Atascadero Road about 9:30 p.m., according to a Morro Bay Fire Department news release.
A man and his dog were able to escape the fire with minor burns. Responding to the fire were three engines and one ladder truck with 16 people, with assistance from Cal Fire and the Morro Bay Police Department.
The fire was contained to the single RV at 10:10 p.m. Red Cross and a local church are providing assistance; the now-uninhabitable RV was a year-round home for the residents, the news release said. Fire Chief Steven Knuckles said the fire was caused by the overloading of the electrical extension cords and adapters.
Shortly afterward, while firefighters were at the RV park, a group of Pokemon players on the Embarcadero noticed a fire on the deck below the Harbor Hut restaurant.
We would’ve had our hands full if the fire was reported 10 minutes later.
At 10:45 p.m., two engines and one ladder truck with eight people responded; they contained the fire to an electrical service for docked boats, according to the news release. The fire was put out before spreading to the nearby restaurant or boats. Misuse of adapters on a charged shore line caused the fire, Knuckles said.
“We would’ve had our hands full if the fire was reported 10 minutes later,” Knuckles said in the news release.
2 fires last night caused by misuse of electricity leaving one without a home. See attached flyer for safe uses. pic.twitter.com/VGNPItpStx— Morro Bay Fire (@MorroBayFire) October 29, 2016
Fires caused by electricity is one of the largest causes of fire deaths and injuries nationwide, the news release said. The Morro Bay Fire Department stressed the importance of the proper use of electrical cords, power strips and adapters.
The Fire Department provided the following tips:
• Replace or repair damaged or loose electrical cords.
• Avoid running extension cords across doorways or under carpets.
• Consider having additional circuits or outlets added by a qualified electrician so you do not have to use extension cords.
• Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for plugging an appliance into a receptacle outlet.
• Avoid overloading outlets. Plug only one high-wattage appliance into each receptacle outlet at a time.
• If outlets or switches feel warm, have frequent problems with blowing fuses or tripping circuits, or if there are flickering or dimming lights, call a qualified electrician.
• Make sure your home has ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs) in the kitchen, bathrooms and laundry, basement and outdoor areas.
• Do not overload power; only one power strip per electrical outlet.
